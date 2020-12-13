Holiday Helping: Peanut Butter Balls

7News Holiday Helping is back — with a twist! We’re airing classic Holiday Helpings this year. In this edition from 2018, Keke Vencil is baking her peanut butter balls!

Order recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday dishes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts.

Did you try this recipe out? Tell us what you think.

Check out other Holiday Helping recipes from the 7NEWS team.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)