Job Openings

HOW TO APPLY: Submit resume to human_resources@whdh.com or fax to 617-248-0653 or mail to WHDH-TV, HR, 7 Bulfinch Place, Boston MA, 02114. Please refer to the job number you are applying for.

WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Discrimination and harassment are prohibited at WHDH-TV. We encourage and support applicants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy status, veteran status or any other basis protected by applicable law. Applicants and Employees may notify all appropriate government agencies of alleged violations of local, state or federal law.

Job # 3846

Title: PT Videotape Coordinator

Coordinating videotape editing with newscast producers, preparing rundown of editing, organizing and prioritizing videotape editing. Experience coordinating videotape, knowledge of editing. All other duties as assigned. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3844

Title: Senior Help Desk Specialist

WHDH-TV in Boston is seeking a hard-working, team player to fill the role of Senior Help Desk Specialist. This is a fast paced, demanding, fun environment that requires quick and accurate problem solving; proactive maintenance and management of the production environment; and consistent follow-through on all service tickets, initiatives and responsibilities. The selected individual must be able to work a various schedule, participate in a rotating on call schedule, various special events coverage, and be able to get to work in difficult weather conditions.

Key responsibilities include:

Direct end user support and user training

Work with various departments to implement IT solutions

Windows 2012/2016/2019 Domain administration, Windows 8.1, 10 desktop administration

Basic Cisco switch Administration

Citrix Xenapp administration

O365/Hybrid Exchange Administration

Administration and maintenance of, data backups, network, wireless devices

Macintosh experience OSX 10.6+

Research equipment and software, and recommend purchases

Printer Maintenance Experience

Qualifications include:

Five (5) years of network and desktop support experience

Experience managing VMs in VMWare

Excellent problem-solving, communication and customer service skills

BA or BS in Computer Science is preferred.

Broadcast experience preferred.

Previous experience in a high availability 24/7 service-oriented environment is preferred.

Willingness to learn, take initiative, and be a team player

Certifications including MCSA and/or MCSE are a plus.

Job # 3838

Title: PT Web Journalist

Responsible for all news web content, writing, producing, editing, and social networks. Create new ways to enhance our broadcast product via new media outlets. Ability to use a broad range of sources for enhancing web content. Candidate must be able to work under pressure in a fast paced breaking-news focused environment and meet deadlines.

Candidates must have a strong journalism background (AP style writing) in addition to commonly used programs and skills including basic HTML, WordPress, and Adobe Photoshop. All other duties as assigned. Boston-area resident preferred. College degree preferred. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3835

Title: Producer

Requirements: Line produce fast-paced, creative, breaking-news focused newscast with responsibility for story selection and placement, graphics, teases, pre-production effects; assign duties to writers and production assistants; work closely with Executive Producers and Creative Services department to showcase coverage. All other duties as assigned. 3-5 years medium-major market producing experience required. Knowledge of New England preferred. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3834

Title: Investigative Reporter

Seeking a memorable storyteller with a proven investigative track record. Must be a solid journalist, aggressive reporter and excellent writer who can create a clear, concise and highly-visual story from complex material. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3832 and 3833

Title: Anchor-weekday mornings

Develop, research and write news stories for air. 3-5 years experience as a television news anchor in medium or large market required. Looking for a solid journalist, creative writer and excellent communicator. College degree preferred. Send resume materials to Human Resources. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3831

Title: Investigative Producer

Seeking a self-starter who can work as an off-air reporter piecing together captivating and meaningful investigations. Must possess excellent researching, interviewing, and writing skills. Candidates should be able to establish contacts in the field, follow-up on viewer tips and conduct public records requests. Should also display a proven record of meeting tight deadlines, thinking visually and using video creatively. At least 3-5 years producing investigative work preferred. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3830

Title: Executive Producer

Requirements: Seeking a dynamic individual to lead a strong staff of journalists and become an integral member of the news management team. Individual will be responsible for managing a news program, providing journalistic and creative direction for the program. All other duties as assigned. Management experience preferred. Knowledge of Boston or New England helpful. College degree preferred.

Job # 3826

Title: Investigative Executive Producer

Seeking a candidate who can generate creative story ideas and lead our award-winning 12-person team to get those stories on-air in the most compelling way. Strong story-telling and management skills are a must. Minimum of 3-5 years of experience running a special projects department in a major market is preferred. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3824

Title: Account Executive

Requirements: AE will generate new and service existing local accounts, ensuring all financial goals of TV station are being exceeded, while developing and maintaining relationships with agencies and clients. Must have the ability to manage and enhance direct relationships with agencies and clients to promote station image and perception. The ability to identify the needs of advertisers and prepare custom sales presentations with solutions to those needs is necessary. Responsibilities include; developing and creating new programs to maximize revenue from existing clients, continual development of new business revenue streams. Maintaining a customer friendly attitude and dedication to customer needs, being prepared with all information needed (including historical budget, last years’ share, this year’s budget, targeted share for day-parts used or any other historical or present information) that sales management requires to make sound and informed business decisions. All other duties as assigned.

A Bachelor’s degree in advertising, marketing or equivalent related experience is required. Requires analytical and technical skills to analyze specific sales situations. Experience with “One Domain”, “CMR”, and “OSI” software applications a plus. Must demonstrate the effective recognition, oral and written communication skills to influence external contacts. Requires one to two years of sales experience with a prior radio or television background preferred. WHDH is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3810

Title: Investigative Reporter

Seeking a memorable storyteller with a proven investigative track record. Must be a solid journalist, aggressive reporter and excellent writer who can create a clear, concise and highly-visual story from complex material. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3802

Title: FT Photographer/Editor

REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of five years’ experience in news photography and Edius Pro editing is preferred. A thorough knowledge of all ENG practices is required. The ability to operate Microwave trucks is preferred. A demonstrated ability to work under pressure and meet all deadlines is required. Non linear editing experience is required. A Broadcast Communications degree, and or technical training is a plus. A clean driver’s license is also required. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3780

Title: FT Van Technician

Requirements: Seeking experienced Satellite Truck Operator/Van Technician (medical card required) with additional skills in one or more of the following areas: audio, shoot, edit, rack operations and maintenance. All other duties as assigned. Major market experience preferred. Hours and shifts may vary. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3768

Title: PT Writer

Requirements: Write for major newscasts. Knowledge of television production, including videotape usage. Ability to use broad range of sources for news gathering. All other duties as assigned. College degree. At least two years major market writing experience. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3767

Title: Producer

Requirements: Line produce fast-paced, creative, breaking-news focused newscast with responsibility for story selection and placement, graphics, teases, pre-production effects; assign duties to writers and production assistants; work closely with Executive Producers and Creative Services department to showcase coverage. All other duties as assigned. 3-5 years medium-major market producing experience required. Knowledge of New England preferred. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3747

Title: FT Technician-TD/Audio

Experience with a Sony MVS-8000X with ICP-7000 Control Panel. Knowledge of SSL C100 audio board. Experience in one or more of the following: editing, van operator, receive operator. Hours/shifts varied. 2-3 years experience preferred. Major market experience preferred. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3744

Title: Reporter

Requirements: Originate, research, report, write, produce and present news stories for air. 3-5 years of television reporting experience in medium or large market required. Looking for a solid journalist, aggressive reporter, excellent writer and person who is outstanding in live shots. College degree preferred. Send tape and resume to Human Resources. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3632

Title: PT Technician-TD/Audio

Requirements: Experience with a Sony MVS-8000X with ICP-7000 Control Panel. Knowledge of SSL C100 audio board. Experience in one or more of the following: editing, van operator, receive operator. Hours/shifts varied. 2-3 years experience preferred. Major market experience preferred.

Job # 3437

Title: PT Maintenance Technician/NEWS

Requirements: Operation, repair and maintenance of broadcast equipment to the component level. SBE certification and FCC license preferred. Experience in maintaining analogue and digital broadcast equipment, including non-linear editing systems, cameras, beta cam sx systems, video file servers, network integration’s system, microwave and satellite systems. Thorough knowledge of Windows/Mac/Unix/Linux based operating systems, LAN/WAN platforms. TCP/IP. 2-5 years of maintenance experience in television broadcast preferred.

Job # 3433

Title: PT Maintenance Technician/ENG

Requirements: Operation, repair and maintenance of broadcast equipment to the component level. Experience in maintaining digital broadcast equipment, including video routers, and switchers, video servers, non-linear editing systems, automation systems, cameras, robotics ,digital audio consoles, network integration, microwave and satellite systems. Thorough knowledge of Windows/Mac/ and Linux based operating systems, TCP/IP networking. CAD experience a plus. SBE certification and FCC license preferred. 2-5 years of maintenance experience in television broadcast preferred. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3317

Title: PT Van Technician

Requirements: Seeking experienced Satellite Truck Operator/Van Technician (medical card required) with additional skills in one or more of the following areas: audio, shoot, edit, rack operations and maintenance. All other duties as assigned. Major market experience preferred. Hours and shifts may vary. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job # 3316

Title: PT Photographer/Editor

Requirements: A minimum of 1-2 years experience in news photography and Edius Pro editing is preferred. A thorough knowledge of all ENG practices is required. The ability to operate Microwave trucks is preferred. A demonstrated ability to work under pressure and meet all deadlines is required. Non linear editing experience is required. A Broadcast Communications degree, and or technical training is a plus. A clean driver’s license is also required.

If your organization distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refers job seekers to employers, and would like to receive job vacancy notices for WHDH-TV, please provide us with the name, mailing address, e-mail address (if applicable), telephone number, fax number, and contact person to: WHDH-TV, Human Resources, 7 Bulfinch Pl, Boston, MA 02114 or email human_resources@whdh.com.