BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge dismissed a claim involving “negligent infliction of emotional distress” in a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Karen Read Friday. All other claims in the suit will move forward.

Read, 45, is being sued for what the O’Keefe family claims is “extreme and outrageous” conduct in the 2022 death of her boyfriend. O’Keefe’s family filed the lawsuit after Read’s first trial concluded as a mistral last year.

O’Keefe’s family also named two Canton bars, where the pair drank the night of O’Keefe’s death, as defendants.

Read was back in court in September to try and get some of those counts dismissed.

Read’s boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, was found dead in the snow in front of a Canton home in January, 2022. Read was accused of hitting and killing the 46-year-old with her car.

She was acquitted on murder and manslaughter charges in her second high-profile trial in June. She was found guilty of operating under the influence.

The civil suit against her was filed in August of 2024.

