WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read’s 2021 Lexus SUV, which was key evidence in her two murder trials, was released by Massachusetts State Police and towed to an auto repair shop in Weymouth Monday.

The SUV’s broken tail light was central evidence in both cases; workers at JB Auto CARE replaced it with a brand new one.

The original tail light was displayed for the first trial’s jury by Trooper Michael Proctor last year. Proctor was subsequently fired for misconduct.

Photos of inside the SUV also show damage to the front dashboard, where the radio and infotainment system was removed. The electronics between the front seats were also damaged.

“It’s like a phone module that was taken apart, some chips were taken out of it, that’s not salvagable anymore so that’s the part we’re waiting for to see if the navigation system will work again,” said Bill Brusard, who works at JP Auto CARE.

During the trial, jurors heard expert witnesses testifying about data taken from the car’s computers.

Investigators say they had to damage the Lexus to extract the airbag and infotainment system data.

The owner of JB Auto CARE said he hopes to have his work on the SUV done within a week.

“It’s going to cost her nothing,” said Brusard. “It’s going to cost me a couple thousand dollars but I’m more than happy to do it.”

One of Read’s lawyers says Read is relieved to get some of her property back.

“I think [Karen is] very thrilled and excited to have one more piece put to rest,” said Steve Boozang.

Read is still missing two of her cell phones. Her lawyers said they’re not being returned because the Norfolk County District Attorney is investigating her for indimidating witnesses in the case.

Steve Boozang, one of Read’s defense attorneys, said the District Attorney brought that case before a grand jury but failed to get an indictment.

Boozang believes prosecutors are planning to try with a different grand jury.

“The facts are there. I don’t know why they want to go back, I’m not sure. We’ll find it out in court,” said Boozang.

A spokesman for the District Attorney’s office said he cannot comment on pending investigations.

