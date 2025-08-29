BOSTON (WHDH) - Karen Read spoke out for the first time since she was found not guilty in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. Read and her defense attorney Alan Jackson appeared as guests on The Howie Carr Show, with a direct message for the District Attorney and Massachusetts State Police.

“You lost. You lost big time,” said Read. “You know what you did, and you know what you’ve done.”

The pair also told listeners their legal battles may not yet be over.

Jackson revealed they have been meeting with the legal team working on the civil case John O’Keefe’s family has brought against Read.

“We’re considering all options. In terms of the civil case itself, I’m not going to disclose everything we discussed, but certainly nothing is off the table,” Jackson said.

Read shared more about her life after the acquittal, saying it’s not what she imagined it would be.

“It’s not quite as I expected,” Read said. “I was expecting a switch to be flipped that was the opposite of the one that got flipped on me at 6:00 a.m. on January 29, 2022, but it’s been more like a dimmer, the lights are coming on a little brighter each week.”

Read shared that she lost her jobs, had no choice but to sell her house between her two murder trials, and she has not yet gotten her Lexus SUV back that the prosecution kept for evidence.

She’s trying to focus on what she does have, which she says is the support of her family and friends.

“I consider myself very fortunate. For all I’ve lost, the things I need I still have. My parents are in their late 70’s. I’m lucky I have them,” Read said.

Carr also asked Read about the announcement of actress Elizabeth Banks playing her in a new Amazon limited series. Read says she found out with the rest of the world.

“I’ve never spoken to her…I did not bless this,” Read revealed.

Though her future is uncertain, Read says she does know she wants to be the one to tell her story.

“I dont know from day to day what my next move is,” Read said. “I’d like a book out there, there’s just a lot more to tell.”

