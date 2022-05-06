CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Concord, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash near the off ramp on Interstate 93 in the area of South Main Street around 10:30 p.m. found a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries, according to the Concord Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at Concord Hospital.

Police noted that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226- 3100.

