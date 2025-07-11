You might have visited a zoo before but you’ve probably never seen animals up close like this before. 7’s Polikseni Manxhari takes us to Stoneham, where a new experience is gaining Mass Appeal.

You can now take a walk on the wild side at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, where you can kick back with cougars, flock to the flamingoes, or get some exclusive one-on-one time with some of the zoo’s most popular animals.

Lunesta, the-toed sloth is snuggled up with the her pup, which was just born in April. It’s the eighth pup she’s had and zoo officials are still working to determine whether it’s a boy or a girl.

Zoo educators are on hand for every animal experience and are equipped with snacks and fun facts.

You can also visit some African spurred tortoises, Sebastian and Cuttiback.

And, speaking of big, Singi the yak is Stone Zoo’s largest resident, weighing in at more than 500 pounds.

If you’d like to hang out with these sloths or any other animals we introduced you to in this piece, the zoo recommends you buy tickets in advance.

Learn more:https://www.zoonewengland.org/discover/animal-experiences/

