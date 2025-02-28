WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Move over pickleball, there’s a new sport in town that’s raising a “racket.”

7’s Amaka Ubaka takes us to Westboro to show us why badminton is gaining “Mass Appeal.”

Rally your friends for some high-flying fun!

Badminton is the latest craze to hit the hub.

The game involves bouncing a ‘birdie’ back and forth over a net to score points.

The sport has been around for centuries, and has been an Olympic tradition for more than 30 years.

“It doesn’t require too much physical strength,” said Eric Chou.

At Boston Badminton, you can learn to play like the pros.

Amaka was told the key to success, is to get a grip!

They say practice makes perfect. So practice, she did.

After a day of practice, Amaka says the sport is a smash hit!

Boston Badminton offers lessons for people of all ages and skill levels. You can reserve a court or you can walk in.

