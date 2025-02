WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Roses are red, violets are blue, and at Cass School of Floral Design, you can make arrangements too.

In Watertown, budding artists can sign up for classes to learn the “dos and don’ts” of creating beautiful bouquets.

To sign up for classes, you can check out their website, but hurry, as spots fill up fast!

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)