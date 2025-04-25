CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - 7’s Polikseni Manxhari takes us to a Cambridge restaurant that offers classes where you can learn to make the dish yourself.

She shows us how Pagu is gaining Mass Appeal.

Pagu offers a variety of different cooking classes every weekend so you can become an expert on how to make sushi and other dishes too.

You can check out their website to sign up for classes at this link.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)