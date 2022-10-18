BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brookline Select Board might discuss the need for a new police chief in their meeting Tuesday.

Former chief Ashley Gonzales was fired Friday, after an independent investigation found he had sexually harassed multiple women while on the job.

Gonzales had been sworn in as chief June 1 of this year, and was placed on leave in August once the town had received reports of misconduct.

“We applaud the work of the outside firm that took the allegations seriously and worked swiftly to come to a conclusion,” the Brookline Police Union said in a statement Friday. “We stand with the victims and applaud them for coming forward to tell their story. We hope that this termination gives them a small sense of victory and will be part of the healing process.”

In the same statement, the union urged select board members to “put their personal agendas and egos aside” and confirm Jen Paster as Chief. Paster is currently the Acting Chief for the police department.

