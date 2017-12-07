Nathalie Pozo joined 7NEWS in October, 2017 as a reporter.

Before joining 7NEWS, Nathalie worked at WAGA in Atlanta, Georgia as a reporter and fill-in anchor. She covered a massive manhunt for escaped inmates, the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando and extreme weather from hurricanes to snow storms throughout the Southeast.

Nathalie was raised in Miami and earned her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Miami. She is the oldest of five children and her parents were born in Cuba.

Nathalie is excited to call Boston home and looks forward to exploring New England and its rich history. She enjoys being at the beach, reading non-fiction books and trying new restaurants. She would love some suggestions on the best places to get Cuban food.

You can reach out to Nathalie on Twitter @Nathalie7News or Facebook Nathalie Pozo 7News.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)