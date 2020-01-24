Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Springfield

Firefighters were able to extinguish a kitchen fire on Friday night in Springfield.

Crews responding to a fire around 5:20 p.m. on Whittier Street were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to fire officials.

The arson and bomb squad arrived on scene and determined that the fire was caused by unattended cooking, fire officials said.

Less than $3,000 in damages were reported.

There were no injuries.

