(WHDH) — No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot during Tuesday’s drawing, so there’s still a chance for people to become multimillionaires through the lottery game.

The jackpot has risen to $750 million, with a cash option of $550.6 million.

The next drawing is slated for Friday.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to $550 million, with a cash option of $411.4 million.

If someone were to hit both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, they would be $1.3 billion richer before taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is slightly better at 1 in 292,201,338.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)