(WHDH) — No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot during Tuesday’s drawing, so there’s still a chance for people to become multimillionaires through the lottery game.
The jackpot has risen to $750 million, with a cash option of $550.6 million.
The next drawing is slated for Friday.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to $550 million, with a cash option of $411.4 million.
If someone were to hit both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, they would be $1.3 billion richer before taxes.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is slightly better at 1 in 292,201,338.
