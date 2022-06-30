BOSTON (WHDH) - Experts predict nearly 1.4 million people in Massachusetts will travel for holiday festivities this July 4th weekend.

AAA estimates a majority of the travel will be by car, as many have already started to hit the road on Thursday.

“We expect record travel volumes by automobile this year for the 4th of July holiday,” said AAA’s Mark Schieldrop.

Roadways such as Route 3 were already seeing traffic early Thursday afternoon, with some looking to get an early start. Peak travel times going into the holiday weekend include 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and Monday night, from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“If you can take Tuesday off, and travel on Tuesday instead of Monday for example, you’re going to have a much easier time than on Monday,” Schieldrop said.

The holiday travel rush comes as the average price of a gallon of regular gas drops to $4.90. But for some, the price at the pump is still too steep. One driver told 7NEWS hitting the road for the 4th is out of the question.

“No, with the gas prices the way they are right now? Not a chance,” Alex Marquis said. “It’s just crazy high.”

Despite the prices, demand for gas still appears to be high. One factor is pent-up demand after some travellers were not able to visit loved ones during the COVID pandemic.

“These are trips that people had planned for some time, so those folks are determined to travel no matter what,” Schieldrop said.

AAA Northeast said traffic on the Southeast Expressway would carry double the normal volume Thursday afternoon, with many cars destined to go over the Sagamore and Bourne bridges to Cape Cod.

Accidents may be a travel factor throughout the holiday weekend, but not construction. MassDOT indicated no major lane, bridge or tunnel closures will be an issue, with some road projects on pause until after the holiday, such as planned work on the Sumner Tunnel.

The HOV lane from Boston to Quincy will also be deployed starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, though it will be closed on Monday.

