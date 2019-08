MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover has closed I-495 southbound in Middleborough Sunday evening, according to MassDOT officials.

A camper rolled over and traffic is being detoured at exit 3.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Now- @MassDOT says due to a rolled over camper I-495 southbound in. Middleborough is temporarily closed. Southbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 3. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 4, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)