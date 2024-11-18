LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An earthquake shook parts of Massachusetts Monday afternoon.

The epicenter of the 1.5-magnitude earthquake was located in Lunenburg, according to the Weston Observatory of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Boston College.

It happened at around 1 p.m.

The temblor could be felt in some surrounding towns. No aftershocks were reported.

Experts said the quake was too small to cause damage.

