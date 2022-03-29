BOSTON (WHDH) - Three winning lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday.

A “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” ticket with a prize of $650,000 was sold at Brothers Super Liquors in Roxbury, according to the Lottery.

One “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” ticket with a prize of $100,000 was sold at Snap Mart in Malden, while a second $100,000 ticket was sold at Sam’s Food Mart in Peabody.

A “$50,000 Jumbo Bucks” ticket with a prize of $50,000 was sold at Market Place on the Common in Barre.

Ten $10,000 prizes were also won on various tickets.

