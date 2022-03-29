BOSTON (WHDH) - Three winning lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday.

A “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” ticket with a prize of $650,000 was sold at Brothers Super Liquors in Roxbury, according to the Lottery.

One “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” ticket with a prize of $100,000 was sold at Snap Mart in Malden, while a second $100,000 ticket was sold at Sam’s Food Mart in Peabody.

A “$50,000 Jumbo Bucks” ticket with a prize of $50,000 was sold at Market Place on the Common in Barre.

Ten $10,000 prizes were also won on various tickets.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox