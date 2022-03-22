BOSTON (WHDH) - Three winning lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday.

A “$4,000,000 Spectacular” ticket with a prize of $650,000 was sold at a 7-Eleven in Quincy, according to the Lottery.

A “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” ticket with a prize of $100,000 was sold at Ted’s in Charlton and a winning Mass Cash ticket worth $100,000 was sold at The Liquor Shop in Lowell.

There were three $50,000 prizes won on tickets sold at Unified Petroleum in Leominster, Cumberland Farms in Middleboro, and Pride & Station Store in Chicopee.

Two other lottery players won $20,000 prizes, while 10 people collected wins of $10,000.

