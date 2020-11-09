1 adult, 1 child killed in NH mobile home fire

HENNIKER, N.H. (WHDH) - One adult and one child were killed in a mobile home fire in Henniker, New Hampshire Monday.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Ryan Road shortly before 5 p.m. found heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the rear of the home, according to a joint release issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Henniker Fire Chief Jim Morse, and Henniker Police Chief Matt French.

Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished however, the two residents were unable to escape and later pronounced dead.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office – Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident.

No further information was made available.

