1 arrested, 1 sought after robbers kidnap woman at knifepoint in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man has been arrested and another man is sought after police say they forced a woman at knifepoint to drive them to a gas station in Holbrook that they robbed on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at EJ’s Gas Station on South Frankin Street around 3 p.m. spoke with the clerk who said two men had just entered the store, demanded cash. and fled in a red SUV, according to Holbrook Police Chief William Smith.

When officers stopped the SUV on Reeds Lane, two men allegedly fled from the vehicle.

John Encaracion, 31, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, unarmed robbery, and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court.

The second suspect was able to escape.

He is described as a light-skinned black male with a beard and mustache, in his 30s to early 40s. The man spoke Spanish and was wearing black pants and a dark jacket with a gray hood.

The victim remained on the scene and suffered minor injuries after being assaulted by the suspect.

Anyone who saw a man fitting the description given in the area of Reeds Lane Thursday is asked to call the Holbrook Police Department at 781-767-1212.

