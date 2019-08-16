1 arrested, 1 sought in vicious beating, stabbing of homeless man in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with the vicious beating of a homeless man who was attacked twice in one day in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the area of the New Horizon’s Homeless Shelter on July 1 found the man suffering from a fractured skull and a brain bleed, according to police.

An investigation determined it was the second fight he had gotten into that day. Police say the victim was stabbed during an earlier altercation outside Down the Block convenience store.

On Friday, police announced that Nathan Devine, 31, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault in connection with the second attack.

The suspect in the first attack has been identified as Anthony Rodriguez, 36, who is wanted on a first-degree assault charge.

Anyone with any information in regards to Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

