WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Worcester on Tuesday that left a woman and her 11-year-old daughter dead, officials said.

Worcester police are searching for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possessing a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting of Chastity and Zella Nunez. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police also say a second individual has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Their name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at http://worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

