CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police responded to a reported armed robbery carjacking Tuesday night on Marcella Street.

Once on scene authorities searched for three masked suspects who allegedly took a vehicle while armed with a weapon, identified as “possibly a firearm”.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Tremont Street.

Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the carjacking. Two additional suspects fled and are still at large.

One officer was taken to a local hospital “for an injury they experienced during the course of the response to the incident”.

The investigation remains ongoing.

