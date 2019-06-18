1 arrested, 2 sought in violent Manchester, NH robbery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One suspect has been arrested and two others are being sought in connection with a violent robbery in Manchester, New Hampshire that left a man seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault at the intersection of Belmont and Massabesic streets about 9 p.m. Monday found a victim who was suffering from multiple injuries to his body, head, and face, according to police.

He told police he was in an apartment on Belmont Street when someone kicked in his door, hit him several times with a baseball bat, and then beat and robbed him with two other men when he ran outside.

One of the suspects, later identified as Lester Saldana, 36, was arrested.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Manchester Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, robbery, burglary, and falsifying physical evidence.

Police say they’re still looking for two Hispanic males in connection with the attack.

