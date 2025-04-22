BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said three individuals were transported to the hospital early Tuesday morning following a shooting in Mattapan.

The incident happened around midnight at Regis Road; ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

Boston police confirmed that upon arrival, “officers located three people shot with non life threatening injuries”.

Police were still on scene at 5 a.m. investigating between two houses.

One person was arrested.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

