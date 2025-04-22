BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said four individuals were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in a shooting and stabbing incident in Mattapan.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at Regis Road.

Upon arrival, officers located four victims suffering from “serious but non-life-threatening injuries”: a 47-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, and a 4-year-old male with gunshot wounds, and an 18-year-old female suffering from a stab wound.

“Officers quickly gathered suspect information, including a vehicle description, and initiated a citywide search,” Boston police said in a statement. “At approximately 3:03 AM, B-3 Officers conducted a traffic stop at 144 Rowe Street in Roslindale, resulting in the arrest of [the suspect].”

The suspect, Calvin Stokes, 46, of Mattapan, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges: armed career criminal, four counts of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm (subsequent offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

