1 arrested after deadly shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 28-year-old Boston man has been arrested on a weapons charge after a triple shooting in Jamaica Plain late Friday night that left one man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for shots fired on Creighton Street found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and had them rushed to local hospitals, according to Boston police.

Two of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the third was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

A gun was located in one of the victim’s boots during their transport to the hospital.

That person, identified as Kelvin Pimentel 28, of Jamaica Plain, is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

