1 arrested after man cleaning car struck by hit-and-run driver in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run suspect was arrested Wednesday night after police say they struck a man washing his car in Chelsea and kept on going, officials said.

Officers responding to Shawmut and Essex streets found a man who had been knocked about five feet down the road, 7’s Justin Bourke reports.

The victim was on the side of the street cleaning his car when the driver hit him and kept on going.

A friend of the victim told 7News that he was conscious but disoriented after being hit.

The victim’s shoes were knocked off and left in the road.

The driver was taken into custody after returning to the scene a short while later. The suspect’s name was not released. It’s not clear if any charges have been filed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

No additional details were immediately available.

