1 arrested, kilo of cocaine seized during North Shore drug bust

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody after a multi-agency investigation on the North Shore ended with a large cocaine bust, authorities said.
Detectives with the Drug Enforcement Agency of New England, Massachusetts State Police, Salem police, and Lynn police recently seized a kilo of cocaine and more than $26,000 in cash, according to law enforcement.
Police have not released the name of the suspect who was taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)