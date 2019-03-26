1 arrested, kilo of cocaine seized during North Shore drug bust

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody after a multi-agency investigation on the North Shore ended with a large cocaine bust, authorities said.

Detectives with the Drug Enforcement Agency of New England, Massachusetts State Police, Salem police, and Lynn police recently seized a kilo of cocaine and more than $26,000 in cash, according to law enforcement.

Police have not released the name of the suspect who was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

