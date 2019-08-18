1 child in critical condition following serious crash in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - One child is in critical condition following a serious crash in Dorchester late Saturday night.

Boston police responding to a rollover crash on Columbia Road around 11:30 p.m. found two cars severely damaged and one child in critical condition.

Police say the one vehicle had one person inside and the other vehicle had six people, three adults, and three children, inside.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

