NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One man is dead and another was arrested after a stabbing in New Bedford late Thursday night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

At around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the area outside of 1304 Acushnet Ave. — listed online as a pawn shop — for a report of a person stabbed, the office said.

Police found a 51-year-old man with stab wounds, according to the office. He was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested Angel Avelino, 32, of Lynn, in connection with the stabbing, the office said.

Avelino is expected to be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

