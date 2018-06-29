SHIRLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — A car crash in Shirley Thursday night left one driver dead and another driver arrested.

Officers responding to the area of 134 Great Rd. around 11 p.m. found two cars with serious front-end damage.

“It was immediately apparent that the accident was very serious,” Shirley police wrote in a press release.

The operator of one of the vehicles was transported to the hospital and later died, police said.

The passenger in that car was also transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the second car involved was arrested on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

