1 dead, 1 critical after swimmers rescued off Seabrook, NH beach

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after a group of swimmers was pulled from the water off Seabrook Beach on Sunday, Coast Guard officials say.

Seabrook police say that seven swimmers were pulled from the water just after noon in the area of 131 Ocean Drive. Seabrook Fire responded to the scene, with Hampton Fire and Hampton Beach lifeguards assisting in the recovery.

Witnesses told 7News that the swimmers were struggling to return to shore due to dangerous currents

The Coast Guard later said that one person died following the rescue and a second person was taken to Anna Jacques hospital in critical condition. Those victims have not been identified.

A total of six swimmers, plus a good Samaritan who aided in the rescue, were pulled from the water.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

