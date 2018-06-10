CLEVELAND (WHDH) – A woman was killed Saturday after a home exploded in a Cleveland neighborhood.

The deadly house explosion destroyed several homes in the neighborhood, knocking down walls, blowing out windows and leaving bits and pieces of homes scattered in the street.

Police confirmed another victim sustained burn injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities were originally called to the scene for a call for wires down. When crews arrived, they found four homes on fire.

The blast was so powerful that it blew out windows fives homes away from the original explosion.

Witnesses said the blast rocked the neighborhood, causing homes to shake. Several people who live in the area were evacuated.

Firefighters rushed in and worked hard to put the fire out. The homes have been left in shambles – one was left completely flattened.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the massive explosion.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)