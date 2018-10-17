1 dead, 1 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Wales

WALES, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a carbon monoxide incident in Wales on Wednesday, officials say.

The incident occurred on Brows Beach Road, according to a joint statement issued by State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, Wales Fire Chief John Croke, and Wales Police Chief Jeff Hastings.

The incident remains under investigation.

Officials say part of the investigation will determine if the home had working carbon monoxide alarms, which are required in every Massachusetts home.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)