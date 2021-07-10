SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a three-alarm fire tore through a home in Saugus early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Richard Street around 5:30 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the front of a home. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air as firefighters worked to combat the flames.

Neighbors say the woke up to a bang and looked outside to see a large fire consuming the home.

“I heard a loud sound and there was a lot of smoke, I looked outside and I realized the house next door was on fire. So I told my parents, ‘Get out, call 911,’ ” one neighbor said.

Witnesses say they saw at least one person was pulled from the home by firefighters and transported to the hospital. Two people reportedly live inside the house, a brothers and sister in their 70s.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

