1 dead, 1 in custody in connection with 3 car pile-up at busy Brockton intersection

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal three-car pile-up in Brockton Tuesday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene at the intersection of Pearl Street and Route 123 where police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident that took place around 3:15 p.m.

Those who witnessed the crash said the driver of a black Acura raced off the highway, ran a red light and smashed into a pickup truck. The force of the collision sent that pick up truck crashing into a white SUV.

Witnesses said the driver of the black Acura was unconscious at first then tried to flee the scene on foot before police arrived.

But, according to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Twitter page, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with this crash.

Bystanders said a woman in a white SUV was trapped and firefighters could not free her.

Motorists should avoid the area for the time being.

No further information was made available.

Witnesses tell us a person ran a red light causing this crash, then tried to run from the scene in foot and was arrested. They say firefighters had difficulty getting to a woman trapped inside that white SUV. People here are very shaken up. @7News pic.twitter.com/tgQrVpBDNX — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) November 17, 2020

Troopers on scene, 3-vehicle crash, Rt 123 at Pearl St., Brockton that resulted in a fatality. We have a suspect in custody. Crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Facts and circumstances of this incident are currently under investigation. More info will released when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 17, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

