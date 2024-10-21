FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fitchburg took two men into custody during an hours-long SWAT standoff on Main Street into Monday morning.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed they are investigating a deadly shooting that took outside restaurants and businesses Sunday night. That shooting, which left one person dead and one person injured, took place just before 7 p.m.

Around 1 a.m. police ordered a man face down on the ground while they handcuffed him before taking him away. It is not known if he is connected to the shooting.

Hours earlier, police had guns drawn as they urged a man to come out of a building. They told him to take his shirt off and come out with his hands up.

He was seen walking backwards towards police, getting on his knees, and eventually being handcuffed.

As of 5 a.m. it is unknown if the individuals in custody are suspects in the shooting or why they were arrested.

Police confirmed this is an active investigation.

