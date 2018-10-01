1 dead, 1 injured after boat overturns in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - One man is dead and another injured after a 20-foot boat overturned off the coast of Rockport Sunday afternoon.

Coast Guard crews responding to reports of a boat overturned near Straitsmouth Island about 1:20 p.m. found two men in their 50s in the water.

One person was recovered from the water and airlifted to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Rockport Harbormasters Scott Story and Rosemary Lesch said.

The second person swam to shore despite serious injuries and was later rescued by the Coast Guard helicopter crew.

The harbormasters suspect there was a large swell that caused the boat to capsize and crash into the rocks.

“It’s truly an accident,” Lesch said. “When mother nature steps in and takes charge, there’s no stopping it.”

As of Sunday night, the boat remained stuck on the island.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)