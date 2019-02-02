1 dead, 1 injured after fire rips through Worcester home

WORCESTER (WHDH) - One person died early Saturday morning after a 3-alarm fire ripped through a home in Worcester, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding around 3 a.m. to a report of two people trapped on a home on Upsala Street found one person standing on the roof and the other resident dead on the second floor.

Police arriving first on the scene were able to bring the person on the roof to safety.

“I am very proud of the efforts made by our firefighters this morning,” Chief Lavoie said. “They encountered extreme cold, a frozen hydrant, heavy fire and a very difficult building to maneuver in. We are deeply saddened by this loss but extremely grateful that the second resident was able to escape.”

Due to the heavy fire on the second floor and the enormous amount of debris in the house, firefighters were forced to exit the house and begin fighting the flames from the outside.

Once the fire was safely extinguished, crews entered the home and found the victim, whose name has not been released, among a large pile of debris, according to fire officials.

A third resident who lives on the first floor was transported to UMASS Memorial University Campus for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

