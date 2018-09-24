1 dead, 1 injured after incident on fishing trawler off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and another was injured during an incident aboard a fishing trawler in the water off Nantucket on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A German cruise ship that pulled up alongside the Captain Billy Haver, a vessel based out of Virginia, pronounced one fisherman dead and tended to the injured individual, according to the United States Coast Guard.

It’s not clear what sparked the violence.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No additional details were available.

