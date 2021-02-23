1 dead, 1 injured after serious crash on Route 1 in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 50-year-old man has died and another driver was injured Tuesday when their cars collided head-on on Route 1 in Wrentham.

State troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway around 7:30 p.m.discovered the Assonet man who was driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma dead at the scene, according to a release issued by the department.

The driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital via MedFlight with serious injuries.

State police troopers temporarily shut down three lanes of traffic but as of 10 p.m., the scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)