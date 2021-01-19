1 dead, 1 injured after serious crash on Route 195 in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman has died and another was injured Saturday when their car spun out of control and off the highway in Rehoboth, officials said.

Massachusetts State troopers responding to reports of the serious single-vehicle crash just before Exit 5 on Route 195 eastbound found the 2010 Honda Pilot sitting in an embankment on the lefthand side of the road, according to a release issued by police.

The driver, Emerizialina M. Moreira, 25, of Pawtucket, R.I., was ejected from the car and her 26-year-old passenger remained inside the car.

Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where Moreira later died.

Her passenger, whose name was not released, suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

