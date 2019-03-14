1 dead, 1 injured after shooting and stabbing in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after one person was shot to death and a second victim was stabbed in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the 200 block of Sagamore Street for a report of a shooting about 3 a.m. found one person who had been fatally shot and another individual suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is assisting Manchester police with an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

