ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 2-alarm apartment fire in Arlington that left one woman dead and another person hospitalized Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Chestnut Manor on Medford Street around 4:30 a.m. found heavy black smoke pouring out of the 7-story building.

The blaze originated in a third-floor apartment, according Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley. The woman living in that apartment was able to call in the fire and safely exit the building.

Firefighters rescued a woman from a neighboring apartment the third floor. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Chief Kelley.

A second resident was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be okay.

The other residents were able to shelter in place or stay inside in the community room, according to fire officials.

“Those people that were either above the fire floor or below the fire floor, we were able to evacuate them into a community room where they were able to stay warm and dry,” said Chief Kelley.

Approximately 16 units on the first, second, and third floor have been affected by the fire. The Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced resdidents.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

