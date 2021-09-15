NEW HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — One person is dead and another injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan in New Haven, Vermont State Police said.

Motorcyclist Stephen Tucker, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling on Route 7 on Tuesday afternoon when the van pulled out at an intersection, police said. Tucker’s motorcycle hit the van. He died in the crash.

The driver of the minivan was taken to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury with significant injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

