NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash involving two pickup trucks in Needham early Tuesday morning, police announced.

Massachusetts State Police in a statement said the crash happened on the southbound side of I-95 near Exit 33 at 4:40 a.m.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said one of the pickup trucks appeared to have lost control and spun perpendicular to oncoming traffic before being “broadsided” by the second truck.

The driver of the truck that lost control was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The driver of the second truck was taken to an area hospital.

Though the investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon, police said there was rainy weather at the time of the crash and said the road was wet.

State police said the crash prompted lane closures in three of I-95’s four southbound lanes while emergency crews responded and investigators examined the scene.

Authorities later cleared the scene near 9 a.m., according to a state police post on X.

Police did not share any identifying information regarding the driver who died.

