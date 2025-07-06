DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has died and a man has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Derry, New Hampshire on the Fourth of July, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of East Derry and Pond roads found a 2006 Harley Davidson in the roadway and the driver, Colin Hanlon, 57, of Hampstead, injured and his passenger, Erin Hanlon, 56, of Hampstead, suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Derry Police Department.

Erin Hanlon was pronounced dead at the hospital.

All aspects of the collision are still under investigation and anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out the Accident Reconstruction Team Commander, Lt. Chris Talbot (christalbot@derrynh.gov).

