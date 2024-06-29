BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Dorchester Friday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

A car crashed into a house on Fifield Street at around 8:35 p.m., police said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several police cruisers and officers were on scene near the intersection of Fifield and Church streets.

Investigators put a tent over a car on Fifield Street, and a Crime Scene Response truck arrived just before 10 p.m.

Police previously reported the incident as a shooting, but have since released updated information. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox