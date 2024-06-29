BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Dorchester Friday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

A car crashed into a house on Fifield Street at around 8:35 p.m., police said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several police cruisers and officers were on scene near the intersection of Fifield and Church streets.

Investigators put a tent over a car on Fifield Street, and a Crime Scene Response truck arrived just before 10 p.m.

Police previously reported the incident as a shooting, but have since released updated information. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

